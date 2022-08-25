Members of the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Tri Kappa, an only-in-Indiana sorority for women, gathered for their first meeting of the 2022-2023 year on Aug. 2, 2022.
The Alpha Kappa Chapter, founded in Jeffersonville in 1909, is comprised of about 30 active members today. The annual fall sale of pecans and other nuts and treats will commence in the next few weeks.
President Michelle Sollberger presented special pin guards to several members in honor of key anniversaries. Chris Williams was honored on the 20-year anniversary of her initiation, and Anne Keller, right, was honored on the 30 year anniversary of her initiation.
Other members who were recognized, but unable to attend, were Luann Whittaker, 20 years; Crystal Kehrer, 10 years; and Nancy Koerner, 10 years.
