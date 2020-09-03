Tri Kappa

Five new affiliates in the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization were welcomed recently as members met for the first time since March in the new Silver Heights Pavilion. From from left, are: Margaret Little, Kay Ardrey, Kerry Nicolas, Beth Orberson, and Cathy Geary. They now are part of the 43-member group within Indiana’s network of associate chapters in 118 locations and active chapters in 148 cities. Since its founding in Indianapolis in 1901, Tri Kappas have supported charity, scholarship, arts, and culture in their own communities as well as Special Olympics, Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, and other charities in the state.

