INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men charged in connection with an altercation that led to the nonfatal shooting of two Clark County judges Indianapolis in May has had his trial continued to November after a request to the court.
Alfredo Vazquez is scheduled to go to trial at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 in Marion County Superior Court, on charges related to the May 1 shooting of Clark County judges Brad Jacobs and Drew Adams — two level 6 felonies and five misdemeanors for battery. Adams also faces the same charges in the case.
A third defendant, Brandon Kaiser, is charged with four level 3 felonies, two level 5 felonies and two level 6 felonies for battery, as well as six misdemeanors.
Adams has a pretrial conference set for Sept. 9 in Marion County Superior Court and Kaiser has a jury trial set for Sept. 24
On May 1, Indianapolis police responded to 55 W. South Street downtown where they found Adams and Jacobs with gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals where they underwent multiple surgeries. On May 5, Kaiser and Vazquez were arrested but later released with no charges filed at that time.
On June 28, both were charged, as well as Adams, after grand jury indictments the week prior. Court records show there was a physical altercation that led to the shooting. Adams is suspended from his judicial duties pending the case, and Jacobs returned to the bench in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.