Timeline of events leading up to today's trial of Joseph Oberhansley

2014

• Sept. 11, 2:52 a.m. — Jeffersonville police respond to a call from Tammy Jo Blanton, who reports that her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Oberhansley, will not leave her home on Locust Street. He complies with police requests to leave.

• Sept. 11, 10:04 a.m. — Jeffersonville police respond to Blanton's home again, after it's reported that she did not show up for work. There, they find Oberhansley, who says he does not know where Blanton is. Police find her body in the bathroom, with parts of her organs removed.

At the Jeffersonville police headquarters, Oberhansley tells police he broke into the home, stabbed Blanton and removed and ate parts of her heart, brain and lung.

• Sept. 15 — Oberhansley is formally charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and residential entry

• Sept. 17 — A psychological evaluation requested

• Sept. 29 — Nick Karaffa appointed Clark County public defender

• Nov. 26 — Confidential psychological reports filed

• December — The state files a notice to seek the death penalty. Brent Westerfeld is appointed as a special public defender in the capital case.

2015

• Jan. 21 — A motion for change of venue is filed

• June 10 — The court denies a motion for bail

2016

• Feb. 9, 2016 — Clark County attorney Bart Betteau appointed as co-counsel

• May 2, 2016 — Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull takes over the case from former prosecutor Steve Stewart

2017

• Feb. 21, 2017 — Suggestion filed that Oberhansley is not competent

• Oct. 25, 2017 — Oberhansley found incompetent to stand trial, transported to Logansport state hospital

2018

• July 24, 2018 — Logansport doctor files report that Oberhansley's competency has been restored

• Sept. 17, 2018 — Suggestion of incompetence filed

• Nov. 1, 2018 — Stipulation filed by both sides agreeing to judge's order that Oberhansley is competent

2019

• Jan. 11 — Notice of insanity filed by defense

• April 26 — Parties agree to select jurors from Hamilton County

• May 31 — Court holds hearing on Oberhansley wanting to revoke insanity defense

• June 20 — Defense files motion to dismiss death penalty, based on "irreversible serious mental illness and substantial brain damage"

• June 11 — Court rules in Oberhansley's favor on revoking insanity defense

• June 28 — State revokes death penalty, citing risks of appeal due to Oberhansley's mental state and high cost associated with a capital case

• Aug. 12 — Final motions conference

• Aug. 19 — Jury selection expected to start in Hamilton County

• Aug. 21 — Opening statements expected to start in trial