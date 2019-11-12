JEFFERSONVILLE — A bench trial is underway in Clark County for a man accused of shooting an Indiana State Trooper during a traffic stop in 2017.
Oscar Kays, 81, is charged with a level 1 felony for attempted murder, a level 3 felony for aggravated battery and a level 6 felony for resisting arrest related to the shooting of ISP Trooper Morgenn Evans.
Evans was among the first of eight state's witnesses to take the stand Tuesday, recounting the events of Dec. 12, 2017 to Senior Judge Steven Fleece in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1. He said that around 7 p.m. that evening, he was patrolling the area near JeffBoat in downtown Jeffersonville when he saw Kays driving "all over the road," Evans testified. "He caught my attention, he was that bad."
He stopped the man, then 79, and attempted to perform field sobriety tests on him, several of which could not be completed.
"He kept saying 'I'm 80 years old, I can't do this type of test,'" Evans testified, adding that Kays also told him he didn't have a gun.
Prior witness testimony showed that Kays had consumed two to three beers at the Eagles Club in Jeffersonville before encountering Evans, according to newsgathering partner Wave 3 News. The trooper said Kays became agitated when he tried to handcuff him and said he wasn't going back to jail; at that point Evans tried to gain control of the suspect through use of an armbar takedown — he hit Kays' arm several times with his flashlight but was unable to secure the suspect.
He had his Taser pointed at the defendant but said he would have missed had he Tased him. Kays has no known prior criminal history.
Evans testified that the situation quickly turned; Kays spun around and Evans said he heard a pop and saw a flash.
"At that point I knew I was shot," he said. Evans hid behind a trashcan and returned fire at Kays — firing 11 shots at him as he was in his truck — before the suspect fled. He was later arrested at his home on Huston Drive in Jeffersonville.
Evans was treated for a minor wound on his head from the bullet, but testified that he still suffers headaches, some of which cause nausea, and that he's unable to participate in his duties as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps since he can now not wear a helmet.
At one point Evans choked up a bit when recounting the shooting itself; he said he wasn't sure if Kays was trying to kill him or if he would live. When asked by the state why he shot so many times, Evans responded that it was "because my life was in danger," he said. "I felt like I was going to be killed that night."
Kays was held in Clark County jail on a $1 million bond for the first year-and-a-half after his arrest; he was released in May on strict home incarceration.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he planned to call more witnesses today before wrapping up the state's case, but said Evans was the key testimony on the first day.
"I think he absolutely established the proof in the case today by relating [that] while trying to validly detain this man for suspicion for drunk driving, he produced a handgun and shot the trooper in the head," he said. "That absolutely constitutes the crime of attempted murder."
Defense attorneys declined to comment Tuesday; the trial is expected to wrap up midweek
