NEW ALBANY — A tribute wall to Mary Lynn Watson was unveiled on Monday at the Floyd County Library in New Albany.
Watson was a former teacher and library patron that was beloved by the community of New Albany. She died in 2021. People remember her as adventurous, a kind and loving spirit, gentle, generous and patient.
Her family teamed up with the library to create a symbol of Watson's love for the library and the children and families it serves.
“Mary was an avid reader and shared her love of books with her children, grandchildren and many elementary school students she taught,” said Steve Burks, Floyd County Library board president. “She worked in the school system for over 30 years and if you can teach for over 30 years and still have your sanity, kudos to you.”
The tribute was made to highlight the principles that Watson had for reading — the joy, enlightenment and rewards that reading brings to a person.
Not only is the tribute in memory of Watson, it is also a way that people can donate to the library. The tribute has two screens — one screen is to choose how and why you want to donate and the other shows your donation on the screen.
“Our children, Casey and Rebecca, are living examples of the value that books and learning can provide,” said Dennis Watson, husband of Mary. “They have honored their mom’s legacy by following their mom’s example by becoming teachers.”
The wall is located on the bottom floor in front of the auditorium in the New Albany chapter of the Floyd County Library. Donations can be made at the tribute. People can donate to the library in different ways such as donating books or giving money, go to https://floydlibrary.org/bw-about/questions-about-donating-to-the-library/ to learn more.
