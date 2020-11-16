Southern Indiana Works will honor Trilogy Health Services with the 2020 Apprenticeship Ambassador Award, in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, a national celebration to highlight the value of apprenticeship programs for businesses and career seekers.
“Trilogy is a leader in the development of healthcare apprenticeships regionally, and within their corporate footprint throughout the Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio markets," said Tony Waterson, Executive Director of Southern Indiana Works.
Trilogy Health Services developed two new apprenticeship programs this fall in the fields of Life Enrichment/Recreation Assistant and Hospitality Associates in partnership with Southern Indiana Works. Southern Indiana Works registered 42 Trilogy Health Services employees in these new apprenticeship programs. Shane Stuber, Assistant Vice President of Trilogy Health Services Foundation and Workforce Services indicates; “It's such an honor to be recognized by Southern Indiana Works for our new apprenticeship programs. It’s our goal to give every Trilogy team member a path they can follow to career growth, higher wages, and increased job fulfillment. This is how we’ll make a positive impact not only in their lives, but in our industry as a whole.”
These new programs will complement Trilogy Health Services’ established apprenticeship programs that include culinary and a variety of nurse-aide specialties ranging from dementia, geriatric, advanced C.N.A. and CMA certifications.
They are a significant tool in the reduction of employee turnover. National Apprenticeship Week celebrations
Businesses and career seekers that would like to learn about apprenticeship opportunities can contact Southern Indiana Works at info@workoneregion10.com or contact the Apprenticeship Coordinator at 812-941-6436.
Southern Indiana Works is the Regional Workforce Development Board that manages the Talent Development System in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington and Crawford Counties in Indiana. WorkOne Southern Indiana provides services to enhance the skills of job seekers and help to connect them with employers in the region that need great employees.
