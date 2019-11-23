Seymour — An Indiana State Police trooper’s quick response saved the life of a Jeffersonville woman he rescued from a submerged vehicle.
At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, was assisting another trooper on I-65 with the reconstruction of an accident that had happened two days earlier. Wheeles then heard a call of an accident with possible injuries on Ind. 11, north of Seymour, and started toward the accident. The dispatch stated that a vehicle was in water and that a woman was trapped inside.
When the trooper arrived at the accident, at Ind. 11 near County Road 800 East in Jackson County, he found a car partially submerged in water and sinking. Wheeles immediately went into the water to rescue the driver, Megan Fleetwood, 23, who was trapped in the vehicle. Once in the water, Wheeles, given a hammer from another person at the scene, used the hammer to bust out the back window of the car pulling Fleetwood out of the vehicle to safety.
During the rescue, Sgt. Wheeles suffered injuries to his hand and arm. He and Fleetwood were transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment. Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by Seymour Police and Fire Departments and EMS.
