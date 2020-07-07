SOUTHERN INDIANA — U.S. Presidents of all political stripes likely agree that campaigning for re-election can be tricky. After all, they have a record of White House successes — and failures — for which to answer. President Donald Trump is no exception. In fact, add in the pandemic, racial strife and economic uncertainty — and he’s got his hands full.
Presidential challengers are sometimes at a disadvantage, with no White House record of their own to tout. However, in the case of the Democrats' presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, he’s a former Vice President and U.S. Senator with a long record of both accomplishments and missteps.
Who will voters back in the General Election? That remains to be seen. As we all know, 2020 is unpredictable. A lot can happen between now and November.
As part of our ongoing Pulse of the Voters series, News and Tribune reporters recently spoke with five local voters, who shared their thoughts not only on the two presidential competitors, but also the pandemic and other issues important to them. Here’s what they had to say...
KOBE COLEMAN
NEW ALBANY — Kobe Coleman, 19, of New Albany was inspired to register to vote for the first time while attending a racial injustice rally in June.
“I realized what the world was coming to and that my voice could make a difference,” he said.
When it comes to President Donald Trump, Coleman said he’s generally supportive of the president's re-election bid.
“The people were pretty judgmental before he was even making decisions,” Coleman said. “He’s done wrong, but he was judged before he even got into office.”
As far as how the government has handled the pandemic, Coleman believes the regulations and restrictions put into place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 have generally worked. He said he didn’t expect the virus to just go away based just on social distancing.
“There’s only so much you can do to keep the people from functioning,” said Coleman, a college student who is working a part-time job this summer.
There are problems with racial injustice in the country, and the government could help facilitate more conversations and meetings of citizens to formulate ideas and propose actions to address the issues, he said.
“They could see what people want and actually get involved with society and in the fight for justice,” Coleman said.
DENNISHA JOHNSON
JEFFERSONVILLE — Dennisha Johnson of Jeffersonville said she definitely sees a racial injustice problem in the United States, one that has "been there for quite some time," she said outside a Clark County voting site June 2, when Indiana conducted its rescheduled Primary election.
Johnson identifies as a mixed race individual with both Black and White heritage, which she said gives her a unique perspective to see issues from different vantage points. "So I can identify with both sides," she said. "And I think the government really needs to step up and monitor the media and show more support for the individuals that are going through this pandemic, and demand justice for those individuals who have been through things."
Looking toward the November presidential election, Johnson said she won't be supporting President Donald Trump's bid for re-election.
"I personally do not [support him]," she said. "...Especially with a lot of protests and everything going on right now and his comments on those right now.
"We need young people to get out and vote so that their voices are heard, specially with everything going on in the world."
MARTI COFFEY
NEW ALBANY — Marti Coffey, 28, typically supports Democratic candidates, and in the November election, she plans to vote for Joe Biden. The New Albany resident is not particularly enthusiastic about Biden, but plans to vote for him “due to the lack of any other suitable candidate.”
She is strongly opposed to President Trump’s re-election, saying his rhetoric about minorities and the administration’s efforts to decrease food stamp benefits and other benefits for low-income families is informing her vote.
“I think his rhetoric has contributed to what’s happening right now [with the protests],” Coffey said. "I think that on an international level, we’re not as respected as we used to be, and it’s due to rhetoric.”
She approves of the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was unsatisfied with the federal response, saying she would prefer to see additional aid to people who are still out of work.
"I think the aid could have been more; I think the country could have provided more,” Coffey said. "I don’t think $1,200 was enough, and I think there was too much corporate aid as opposed to individualized for individual citizens.”
Racial inequality is a key issue for Coffey, who is Black, and she sees racial injustice as a problem across the country. She would like to see more incentives from the government for local communities to implement bias training in agencies such as police departments.
“I think we’re fortunate in New Albany that [racial injustice] doesn’t seem to be as much of an issue, but I think federally or even with our neighbor in Louisville, it’s an issue,” Coffey said. "In particular, I think community policing is lacking in a lot of areas with officers not being part of the area that they serve.”
WES FLEMING
SELLERSBURG — Wes Fleming, 57, of Sellersburg, will vote for Trump in the November election. He has been a union member for 30 years, and for many years, he would always vote for Democratic presidential candidates — until eight years ago. But he says ‘it’s not the same Democratic party it was 20 years ago,” and he voted for Trump in the 2016 election.
"As far as the man personally, I don’t care for him a lot, but I do like some of the things he’s doing to bring jobs back to the country and things like that,” Fleming said. "It’s like there’s not really a great [candidate] to vote for, so you take the lesser of the evils. As far as economically, my life’s been better with him in office.”
The federal government did an “acceptable” job responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he would have liked to see earlier testing, he said.
“I think as fast as it popped up, they did OK,” he said. “I’m sure it would have been nice to have the testing earlier. Especially with allergy season, there were a lot of people with allergies who thought they had it and were paranoid and everything else. But you can only produce so many tests in such a short amount of time.”
Fleming said racial injustice is an issue in the United States, but he believes certain demonstrations “have just divided people further” and he disapproves of “rioting and looting.”
"Peaceful protesting is fine,” he said. "I think there’s a lot of racial injustice out there...A lot of them are just wanting to get on TV, I think, with the protests and are just antagonizing the police. I think there’s a lot that going on. They need to protest, it needs to be heard, but in an orderly manner, I believe.”
TREY DEAN
NEW ALBANY — New Albany resident Trey Dean, 27, is voting for Joe Biden in the November election, but he wishes Bernie Sanders was the candidate. He is opposed to Donald Trump, and “he doesn’t have much to say” on the matter except that he would not like to see him in office again.
He wasn’t satisfied with the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic; he feels it could have been handled more swiftly and taken more seriously to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"I think a lot of people were just taken aback wondering, is it going to progress into the issue it is, and everyone’s seeing what it’s come to,” he said. “I think it could have been handled better, but I also think that no one expected it to turn out like this.”
Dean sees racial injustice as a big issue that needs to be addressed across the nation, and he would like to see more policy changes and accountability to address police violence.
"I think a lot of it is swept under the rug and is not addressed,” he said. "The situation we’re in now with the riots and protesting — I think it’s to be expected. You can’t suppress people for so long and not listen to their voice, and then expect them to not rise up and demand to be heard.”
