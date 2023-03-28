Former President Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb are among the prominent Republican figures slated to headline next month’s National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Indianapolis.
The 2023 Annual Meetings & Exhibit will take place from April 14-16 at the Indiana Convention Center.
The speaking forum featuring Trump and other current and former politicos is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 14. Doors open at 12 p.m. Admission is free but will be first-come, first-served, according to the NRA.
Tickets are not required but attendees must show proof of NRA membership.
The list of speakers confirmed for the NRA leadership forum:
• Mike Braun, U.S. senator from Indiana
• Eric Holcomb, governor of Indiana
• Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas
• Jim Jordan, U.S. representative from Ohio
• Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the NRA
• Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota
• Mike Pence, former vice president of the United States and governor of Indiana
• Chris Sununu, governor of New Hampshire
• Donald Trump, former president of the United States
This event will prohibit firearms, the NRA’s announcement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.