Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.