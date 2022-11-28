CLARKSVILLE — The deals are still everywhere at Tuesday Morning in Clarksville.
Signs noting the business will be closing and offering a 10% discount on items were posted for shoppers on Monday morning.
The town has confirmed to the News and Tribune that the discount retailer will be moving out of its location at 706 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
The date hasn't been confirmed.
"Tuesday Morning's lease runs out on Jan. 31 of 2023," said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin. "And HealthTrackRX will be going into that location when it's vacant."
Conklin said the town isn't sure whether the store is closing or finding a new location after the lease is up.
"We know they won’t be at that location," he said.
Signs at the store note all sales are final but don't have a closing date listed.
"We apologize," a sign on the front door read. "Due to the closing of this Tuesday Morning location this store will not receive products featured in our advertisements."
The News and Tribune reached out to Tuesday Morning for comment.
The off-price retailer announced it was declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic.
At that point, the company announced it planned to close 230 of its 687 stores.
HealthTrackRX recently invested more than $3.4 million into the plaza where Tuesday Morning is now. The company does medical testing, specifically for PCR illness tests.
Spiceland Indiana Grocery also opened in the same plaza earlier this year.
The signs outside Tuesday Morning listed other locations customers can shop, both located in Louisville.
Although several businesses have recently closed in Clarksville, new ventures are opening soon, too.
Red Robin, 1354 Veterans Parkway, is officially closed. New Orleans-style restaurant The Juicy Crab, 970 S. State Street, closed over the summer and the nearby Denny's restaurant also closed earlier this year.
TEN20 Craft Brewery will open a new taproom along the Ohio River in south Clarksville in 2023. An El Nopal restaurant will soon open at 1440 Vaxter Ave., in the old O'Charley's restaurant.
The Peach Cobbler Factory, a dessert restaurant that serves peach cobbler, banana pudding and other treats, recently opened at 1401 Veterans Parkway. Carali’s Rotisserie Chicken opened its doors near Green Tree Mall this past spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.