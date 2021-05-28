Last in a series
NEW ALBANY — Though he was born and raised in the city, Shawn Carruthers didn’t learn about the Tulsa Race Riot until after he graduated from high school in the 1980s.
The topic wasn’t broached in the nearly all-Black schools he attended, wasn’t discussed by his family and certainly wasn’t addressed by a community that had taken measures to basically ignore one of the darkest events in the nation’s history.
“There was a coordinated effort immediately after this incident to cover it up,” said Carruthers, a Republican who is the president of the Floyd County Commissioners.
“There was a letter-writing campaign asking people to write to the newspapers and say that Tulsa is a great place to live.”
Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the all-out assault on the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, which was known as Black Wall Street due to its bustling business district.
“It was a city within a city,” Carruthers said.
During the 1920s, Tulsa was considered to be the oil capital of the world, and many Black residents were prospering. But what happened between May 31 and June 1 of 1921 destroyed most of their investments and homes, and is believed to have set back Black Tulsa residents financially for generations.
Carruthers’ great-great-grandfather lived in Tulsa during the riots. After Carruthers learned about the massacre and sought more information about the event, his mother shared with him stories she’d heard when she was a child.
“The conversations that were passed down through the family through him was that it was a very scary time because it was pretty much a shooting gallery for African Americans,” Carruthers said.
A massacre by most accounts
The widely used label for the event, the Tulsa Race Riot, is believed to have actually been part of the effort to wipe the slate clean and protect prominent White business interests.
According to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, many historians believe the incident was labeled a riot instead of a massacre to protect insurance companies.
“Designating it a riot prevented insurance companies from having to pay benefits to the people of Greenwood whose homes and businesses were destroyed. It also was common at the time for any large-scale clash between different racial or ethnic groups to be categorized a race riot,” the museum states on its website, tulsahistory.org.
The violence spurred from accusations that a Black teenager, Dick Rowland, was accused of assaulting a 17-year-old White woman in an elevator on the morning of May 30, 1921.
Rowland was arrested and rumors spread that he was to be “lynched” for the alleged crime. Those rumors led Black residents to respond by showing up at the courthouse, where they were met by White mobs who were also armed.
According to the Tulsa Historical Society, the Tulsa Tribune’s “inflammatory report” in the May 31 edition heightened the tension and fueled the pending confrontation.
Shots were fired around the courthouse where authorities were keeping Rowland, and the outnumbered Black residents fled to Greenwood.
The next morning, White rioters began looting and burning Greenwood. After a State of Emergency was declared, and more than 6,000 Black people were imprisoned, the violence ceased, but numerous deaths were reported.
Exactly how many people died during the massacre is unknown. In 2001, a state commission confirmed at least 39 people died — 26 Black and 13 White. But the commission estimated the actual number could have been between 75 and 300.
Raised in Tulsa
When Carruthers was growing up in Tulsa during the 1970s and 1980s, Black residents largely lived in North Tulsa.
He recalled riding bikes with friends into other parts of the city and stopping to buy penny candy at stores with the spare change they had in their pockets.
“You were always followed around the store,” Carruthers said. “You were assumed to be a criminal or that you were going to steal something or do something negative.”
He emphasized that he had a great childhood, and that he’s proud of his family and upbringing. But there were still lingering effects of the Tulsa massacre even though schools neglected to teach students about the event.
“A lot of people who grew up in Oklahoma don’t know much about it because it was never taught in history classes,” Carruthers said.
“For those trying to bring that history to light, there were a lot of obstacles in the way.”
The country is in a better position in terms of equality, but problems still exist, Carruthers said. It’s not just a matter of Black and White. Carruthers said hate against Asians, Islamic and Jewish people are other examples of ongoing hate and racism.
As the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre nears, Carruthers said it’s important to reflect on what happened over those two days, and the effect the event had on generations of Black residents.
“I have a lot of faith in America. I love America. I think we’re heading in the right direction, but it’s good to look back sometimes and honor those people who sacrificed all and look at the history of the people who were killed during the Tulsa Race Riot,” he said.
“They never received the proper recognition that they should have gotten then, or even 50 years later.”
