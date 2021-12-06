SOUTHERN INDIANA — Tumbleweed in New Albany and Hosparus Health partnered to provide hundreds of free meals to patients on Thanksgiving Day.
Hosparus was contacted by a Tumbleweed employee after the organization had posted on social media about collecting items to deliver to patients during the holiday season.
Tumbleweed provided meals to all of Hosparus' patients and five of their family members for Thanksgiving. The meals were delivered by Hosparus employees.
