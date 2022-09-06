SOUTHERN INDIANA — Power of Pink is nearing its return and is teaming up with area Tumbleweed restaurants to gather donations to help prevent breast cancer.
Tumbleweed has created many deals and coupons for the fundraiser starting with the “Queso for a Cause” coupon. By donating any amount of money you can receive a coupon for a free large Chile Con Queso.
All the money for the coupon will be donated to Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center.
The coupon started this week and it will end on Oct. 8.
This is not the only donation that Tumbleweed is doing for the cause. Tumbleweed is also doing a giveback day on Oct. 4. Tumbleweed will donate 15% to the fundraiser on orders that were made using the Power of Pink Voucher.
The restaurant has also made a special margarita for the event. When buying the drink, Tumbleweed will donate a dollar to the Norton Cancer Institute.
The drink is a pink margarita with a prickly pear flavor called “Pink Power.”
For more information on the deals, you can ask about it at your local Tumbleweed or you can go to the Power of Pink website at p2p.onecause.com and click on the “Tumbleweed Partnership” tab.
