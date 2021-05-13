Zucchini is really easy to grow in almost any state. It grows so fast that you will have zucchini coming out of your ears! I created these muffins to turn a vegetable sweet instead of the typical savory. Try adding chocolate chips, chopped nuts or a peanut butter swirl to make these muffins your own.
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
1 medium zucchini
3/4 cup honey
1 large egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
6 Tbs butter, melted
1/3 cup milk
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 12 muffin or cupcake tins with paper liners or grease well.
2. In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt, cocoa powder and baking soda, whisking to combine. Set aside.
3. Rinse the zucchini and remove the two ends. Using a fork, poke about 5-8 holes in the zucchini. Place on a plate and microwave on high for one minute. Allow to cool before grating on a box grater.
4. In a large bowl, whisk together honey, egg, vanilla extract, melted butter and shredded zucchini. Pour the flour mixture into the bowl and stir gently with a rubber spatula until almost combined. Stir in milk.
5. Divide batter evenly among the muffin tins, about 3 tablespoons of batter in each cup. Bake for 18-23 minutes or until they spring back when pressed lightly. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack or enjoying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.