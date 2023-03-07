MADISON – At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Madison Police Chief John Wallace announced that a suspect was in custody after a threatening phone call to Madison Consolidated Schools about 8 a.m. Tuesday brought local police agencies and Indiana State Police to the campus.
Wallace did not disclose the nature of the threat.
The campus was immediately placed on lockdown as law enforcement began to investigate. Any students who were arriving by bus or car were re-routed and sent home. Any walk-in students were searched and once cleared, escorted into the building by law enforcement.
By about 9 a.m., law enforcement had cleared both the junior and senior high school buildings and determined there was no immediate threat, but no one was permitted into or out of the building unless accompanied by law enforcement, and parents were allowed to pick up students.
When Wallace announced mid-afternoon that a suspect was in custody, he said the day’s investigation had led officers to question a 15-year-old juvenile from Austin, Indiana, and another individual who was involved. Officers were able to determine, he said, that the 15-year-old was responsible for the call. He said charges are imminent again both parties.
“The response to this morning’s situation was one of priority and cooperation,” Wallace said. “Our children need to feel safe while at school and we will do everything we can to assist whenever we are needed.
“The quick actions of school staff to report the situation, Central Dispatch, law enforcement, the cooperation and excellent behavior of students as we worked the situation, and the school’s implementation of their safety plan all made a very stressful situation better.”
Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County Central Dispatch, Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation Department and Madison Fire Departments were involved.
School will resume on a normal schedule Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.