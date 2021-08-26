CLARK COUNTY — Two people were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop by Indiana State Police that investigators say turned up several pounds of cocaine.
Just before 1 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2002 Hyundai for speeding on Interstate 65 just South of the Henryville exit, a news release said. The driver, Pablo Vazquez Salazar of Lexington, Ind., was found to be driving on a suspended license. His passenger was identified as Betza Elaurelio Camos Vazquez, also of Lexington.
While conducting the traffic stop, Trooper Abbott requested the assistance of Senior Trooper Zachary Smith and his K9 partner, Riggs. Riggs alerted on the vehicle, and during a search of the car, Troopers Abbott and Smith say they located over four pounds of suspected cocaine in a backpack. Suspected cocaine was also found on Vazquez Salazar.
Furthering the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at Salazar’s residence.
During a search of the property, eight additional kilos of suspected cocaine were located, along with a firearm and three pounds of suspected marijuana. A total of about 22 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized.
Both subjects were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail without further incident. Salazar faces preliminary charges of a level 2 felony for dealing cocaine; a level 3 felony for possession of cocaine; a level 6 felony for possession of cocaine and a class A misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license.
Vazquez faces preliminary charges of a level 2 felony for dealing cocaine and a level 3 felony for possession of cocaine.
