NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography after a three-month long investigation by Indiana State Police.
David Hilliker, 27, of New Albany, was expected to have an initial hearing Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Formal charges have not yet been filed, according to online court records.
The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force (ICAC) began investigating in November, after receiving a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Investigators interviewed Hilliker, and searched his home on Green Valley Road prior to his arrest.
Hilliker's arrest comes less than a week after the ICAC served a warrant in an unrelated case to a juvenile in New Albany, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The juvenile was taken into custody for charges that would be possession of pornography if he was an adult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.