SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two people sought in connection with a shooting last week near a Harrison County park have been arrested several states away, police confirmed Monday.
Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich were arrested near Sioux Falls, after a police chase, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The two were named as persons of interest one day after a couple was shot inside their vehicle while leaving O'Bannon Woods State Park Aug. 19.
Sargent There is an Ohio warrant for Sargent for attempted murder and he is a person of interest in a second Ohio murder and a West Virginia murder.
