SCOTT COUNTY —  At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Senior Indiana State Police Trooper Mark LaMaster was working an off-duty security job at the Austin Village Apartments in Austin. While working this detail, LaMaster learned of possible drug activity in one of the complex's townhouses.

LaMaster requested Trooper Kyle Taylor come to the complex to further the investigation.

Once at the townhouse, both officers met the tenant, 57-year-old Richard Hall. Through the open door LaMaster also observed Dusty Kallembach, 43, of Austin, whom LaMaster knew had been issued a no trespass order from the property. While speaking with Hall, LaMaster also observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to an ISP news release.

As the investigation continued, officers eventually conducted a search of the apartment. During the search, officers located approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a syringe. Approximately four grams of suspected methamphetamine was also located on Kallembach's person, according to ISP.

Both subjects were arrested on the following charges:

Richard Hall:

Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony

Possession of Syringe - Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia - C Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana - B Misdemeanor

Dusty Kallembach:

Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 4 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony

Troopers LaMaster and Taylor were also assisted by Troopers Tom Basham and Cameron Collins.

