JEFFERSONVILLE — Two people are facing multiple felonies after police say they were found in a Clarksville motel over the weekend in possession of several kinds of drugs, some with apparent intent to sell.
Johnathan Bach, 32, of Sellersburg, and Tomika Bernardi, 38, of Vine Grove, Ky., were arrested Friday after police responded to an accidental 911 call at a motel on Eastern Boulevard in Jeffersonville and found in their room drugs, cash and two guns, along with a reported stolen truck outside.
Court records say police responded to the scene and found Bach and Bernardi inside a motel room and they showed to police some physical signs of drug intoxication — sweating, small pupils. They admitted to police they had taken narcotics and that there was marijuana in the room although Bach initially gave a different name.
Responding officers found another person in the room who appeared to be overdosing from heroin; EMS was called and the person administered eventually two doses of Narcan for revival and taken to Clark Memorial Health.
Bach told police he had marijuana and Bernardi said nothing in the room was hers except her purse. In a visual search of the room, police say they saw what appeared to be methamphetamine and heroin, 13 capped syringes, rubber bands, cotton balls, two digital scales, two small jars of marijuana, a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Smith and Wesson .38 Special and two envelopes containing cash — one marked “$5,000” on the outside.
Bach then told police that the truck outside was one he had borrowed from a friend. Police ran a check on the truck and found it had been reported stolen in Washington County.
Both suspects were taken to Clark County jail and police reported finding a small baggie of methamphetamine and Xanax on Bach.
Bach faces 10 felonies including a level 2 felony for dealing methamphetamine 10 grams or above; a level 3 and a level 4 felony for possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 28 grams; a level 5 and a level 6 felony for possession of a narcotic drug; a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate; a level 6 felony for auto theft; a level 6 felony for possession of a syringe; a level 6 felony for possession of a legend drug and a level 6 felony for dealing marijuana between 30 grams and 10 pounds. He also faces seven misdemeanors — two class As for theft; a class A for possession of a controlled substance; a class A for carrying a handgun without a license; a class B for possession of marijuana and false informing and a class C for possession of paraphernalia.
Bernardi faces eight felonies including a level 2 felony for dealing methamphetamine between five and 10 grams; a level 3 felony for dealing/delivering methamphetamine between five and 10 grams; a level 4 and a level 5 felony for possession of a narcotic drug; a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate and a level 6 felony for possession of a syringe. She also faces five misdemeanors — a class A for carrying a handgun without a license; a class B for possession of marijuana and three class Cs for possession of marijuana.
