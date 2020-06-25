NEW ALBANY — Two men have been charged after police say they shot a man during a robbery in New Albany this month.
Martell Harraway, 27, and Christopher Applegate, 33, are facing felony charges for the June 14 incident. Court records show officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in New Albany where they found a victim who had been shot in the leg; he was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for surgery.
A witness said two people were walking to their car from the home when they were approached by Harraway and Applegate, who police say, both had semi-automatic handguns. Another person appeared on the scene and was ultimately shot in the leg, shattering his femur.
Both suspects face a level 3 felony for aggravated battery, a level 6 felony for criminal recklessness and a level 6 felony for pointing a firearm.
Harraway has also been charged in two other separate cases this month. On June 22, police were dispatched to Vincennes Street on a report of an armed robbery. Court records show that when police arrived, the victim said a man had taken his car and pulled a gun out when he tried to stop him.
Harraway was located nearby after police say he abandoned the car. He's charged with a level 3 felony for armed robbery.
A level 6 felony for obstruction of justice was filed against Harraway Wednesday after investigators say he threatened a witness.
