NEW ALBANY — Two people have been charged in Floyd County after police say they lured a man down an alley, attacked and robbed him.
William B. Reid, of New Albany, and Isaiah T. Whitaker, of Louisville, are both charged with a level 2 felony for robbery and level 5 felony for battery — both with serious injury — for an incident reported Nov. 18 in New Albany.
Court records show police were called to the 200 block of Sloemer Avenue on a report of a man down. There, they found the male victim, who had been beaten unconscious and robbed of his backpack. Investigation also showed that the incident had been recorded on a nearby surveillance system, and showed one of the two suspects using a bottle and two-by-four during the attack.
The victim later told police on the day of the incident, he had gone to a church on Green Valley Road for food. When he left, he said he encountered three men at a bus stop on Bono Road; two of them had offered him either drugs or alcohol if he went into a nearby alley.
The victim said he stayed behind, uncertain about following the two, but eventually did. Once in the alley, he said he didn't see the suspects but only remembered "being struck with something at that point," court records show.
Through investigation, police were able to identify Reid and Whitaker as suspects. The two were questioned at the New Albany police station where they both admitted to beating and robbing the man.
