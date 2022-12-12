JEFFERSONVILLE — Two Louisville men have been arrested in the October slaying of La’Aundra Owens, who was found shot to death in her vehicle outside of the Hallmark apartments along Paddle Wheel Drive in Jeffersonville.
According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, Le'Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, have been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and auto theft.
More information is expected to be released during a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.