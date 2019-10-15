JEFFERSONVILLE — Two civil lawsuits related to a man convicted of molesting 20 children have been settled by all parties, with five other cases headed for mediation.
Between February and July 2018, 11 civil cases were filed against Michael Begin, 19, who was in contact with the children at either the Clark County YMCA or during an after school program at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Greater Clark County Schools, the YMCA and in several cases Begin's parents are all listed in the suits.
Begin was initially arrested in October 2017 for two felony counts of child molestation, and later released on bond but with electronic monitoring. He was remanded to jail the following January when 19 more counts were filed, all stemming from actions which took place between January and October 2017. By March, his charges had climbed to 27 felonies related to 20 victims between 3 and 8 years old.
He pleaded guilty to 20 level 4 felonies for child molestation at the start of this year and was sentenced in April to 120 years in prison, 20 of which would be served on strict probation at the end of the executed sentence. He has filed an appeal on that sentence, which has not yet been ruled on.
Soon after the bulk of charges were filed in early 2018, parents and guardians of the children Begin had assaulted started coming forward.
Some said their young ones had noticed TV reports of Begin's charges of molestation, and told their parents he had done the same to them. In other situations, parents became aware of Begin's charges and had asked their children if anything unusual had happened or what their experiences had been with him.
In early July, confidential settlements were reached between the plaintiffs and the YMCA. By the end of August, settlements would also be reached in those cases with Begin, his parents and Greater Clark County Schools, and both cases were dismissed. One of the two involved five children.
Larry Wilder, part of the legal team representing the children in the two now settled cases, told the News and Tribune after the first round of settlements in July that it was a move in the best interest of the children.
"We are pleased that our young clients and their families can now experience closure," he said, according to a July article. "We appreciate the YMCA and its attorneys' commitment to working towards a resolution to this matter."
A message left Monday for attorneys representing the YMCA in the civil cases, Donald Miller and Francisco Savinon, as well as Jenna Lower, representing Greater Clark County Schools, was not immediately returned by press time.
Currently, five other of the civil cases are headed for mediation, although the plaintiff in one has also requested a jury trial be set.
The remaining cases are all pending in Clark County.
Begin is currently serving his sentence in the criminal case at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Ind. His earliest possible release date is listed online as Oct. 18, 2092.
