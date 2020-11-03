JEFFERSONVILLE — Two Clark County judges running as Democrats have lost re-election to second terms in what voter registration staff say is the largest voter turnout in the county's history.
In January, Republican Dan Moore will be seated in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 and Republican N. Lisa Glickfield in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3.
Election night results showed Moore with 31,570 votes (56% to incumbent Andrew Adams' 24,684 or 43.9%), a nearly 7,000-vote margin. Of the votes, most of Adams' were before the election and most of Moore's were on election day.
"I feel good," Moore said."Because the message I was trying to get out was we've got to be high-minded. With the virus and the economy...we've got to think about things we've never thought of before."
Moore said that once on the bench, he'd like to evaluate some of the positions including the court administrator and the number of magistrates to see what's needed.
"We cannot keep adding bureaucracy and the related expense," he said, adding that he feels the system for appointing magistrates is "not very modern," he said. This is Moore's second term as a judge. He was elected to then Clark Circuit Court (now Circuit 1) in 2008 and served six years.
Adams said he was disappointed in the results and concerned about the future of the the programs he's started to help with recidivism, mental health and addiction issues.
Adams' court runs the Clark County Addiction Treatment and Support program (CCATS), which is aimed at stopping the cycle of incarceration for people with mental health or addiction issues or both. He's also started the Southern Indiana Life Improvement Project and co-presides over the Veterans Court of Southern Indiana with Floyd County Superior Court No. 3 Judge Maria Granger.
"I will continue to fight for the recovery community and push forward," he said. "I thank all of my supporters for supporting me and I'll move from here."
Circuit 1 handles half of the higher level felonies.
In Circuit Court No. 3, Glickfield received 28,073 votes (50.26% of the vote) to Weber's 27,777 (49.7% of the vote) for a margin of less than 300 votes. Similar to the trend shown with the Circuit 1 race, Glickfield received more election day votes and Weber more votes before election day.
"I'm shocked and I'm excited and I am just so thrilled to death," Glickfield said Tuesday night. "I'm just really excited to get in there. I want to make a positive impact on people's lives and make a positive impact on our community."
She added that one of the first things she'd like to take a look at is streamlining the caseloads to help keep someone from having multiple cases in different courts.
"I would like to do that at the outset," she said. Circuit 3, which handles lower-level charges and infractions, has been repeatedly listed as one of the busiest courts in the state.
The incoming judges tip the Clark County judicial to three Republicans and one Democrat, Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael, who also serves as presiding judge.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 2 incumbent Judge Brad Jacobs, running unopposed, received 40,759 votes.
