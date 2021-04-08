NEW ALBANY — Officers first at the scene of a 2020 OWI crash in Floyd County that took the lives of two adults, a child and an unborn baby say they were trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
They were among the seven state's witnesses to testify this morning during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing for Taylor Barefoot, 32, who pleaded guilty last month to three level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and a level 5 felony for voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Taylor Cole, 21, Leah Onstott-Dunn, 22, a 3-year-old child and Cole's unborn baby.
Testimony shows Barefoot had been working as an alcohol representative at a Mardi Gras Party in downtown Jeffersonville on March 7, 2020, just before the crash. Between the time she left the party at 8:43 p.m. and when first responders arrived at the crash near the 5.0 mile marker on Interstate 265 just into Floyd County, at least three people had called 911 to report a wrong-way driver.
Multiple officers with Indiana State Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office heard the call and rushed to try to find and stop the driver.
Testimony shows that at 9:17 p.m., while driving the wrong way, Barefoot collided with a car driven by Cole. A civilian passer-by first on scene was able to remove one child from the back seat; the child was injured but survived.
Cole and Onstott-Dunn died just under an hour later and the 3-year-old died one hour and 40 minutes later.
Barefoot was treated for a large cut to her leg; she was later charged and arrested April 22 when toxicology results were returned, but she has been out on bond since then. The plea Barefoot made last month includes a cap of 28 years for her sentence; Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody took the plea under advisement last month and will determine the sentence after testimony concludes Friday.
If convicted of all original charges before the plea, she could have faced 42 years.
Friends and family of Barefoot, Cole and Onstott-Dunn were in the courtroom, with some on the victims' side wearing buttons and shirts remembering their loved ones. One shirt read, "DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE."
Court is expected to resume around 2 p.m. The state has listed 15 witnesses it might call during the hearing.
