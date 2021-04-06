NEW ALBANY — Attorneys on both sides of a 2020 fatal Floyd County DUI case that took the lives of two adults, a child and an unborn fetus are preparing for a two-day sentencing later this week.
Taylor Barefoot, 32, pleaded guilty in early March to three level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and a level 5 felony for involuntary manslaughter for a March 7, 2020 crash that killed adults Taylor Cole, Leah Onstott-Dunn and one of two children who was in the car with them. Cole was pregnant.
Barefoot originally faced six level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and one level 5 for involuntary manslaughter before the plea she made March 4.
The agreement puts a cap of 28 years on her potential sentence; she could have faced up to 42 years if convicted on all of the original charges. The agreement was taken under advisement after that hearing by Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody.
Indiana State Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the crash, between the 4.0 and 5.0 mile markers on Interstate 265 in Floyd County. Police say Barefoot had been driving an SUV in the wrong direction in the westbound lane when she hit the other vehicle head-on.
Whole blood taken from Barefoot after the crash and tested by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology showed she had an alcohol equivalent concentration of .30; the legal blood-alcohol content limit to drive in Indiana is 0.08.
Online court records show the state has subpoenaed 15 possible witnesses they could call during the two-day sentencing hearing, set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Defense witnesses are not listed in the online records, which doesn't mean there will not be any called; it could just mean those witnesses are not appearing via subpoena.
Barefoot has been out on bond since her initial hearing, after which she posted 10% of the $500,000 court cash bond set for her.
