PALMYRA — Two individuals were killed Monday evening after police and two people stopped to assist with an apparent stranded motorist.
According to the Indiana State Police, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Palmyra Police Department responded to assist a white Ford Escape stopped in the roadway in the 12000-block of Ind. 135 south of Palmyra. The Escape was driven by Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky.
As the officer arrived, two people in a pick-up truck also stopped to assist. Within seconds of exiting their cars, shots were fired; killing Justin Moore and one of the people who had stopped to help — 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan, of Corydon.
Police and first responders immediately responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The Palmyra officer was transported to the Harrison County Hospital for minor injuries.
Harrison County authorities requested Indiana State Police investigate the shooting, and detectives from the Sellersburg Post responded to the scene.
The investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning. Ind. 135 remains closed at the crime scene and will likely be closed for several hours.
Investigators have not released how many weapons were involved, how many shots were fired, or who fired the shots.
