CLARKSVILLE – Democrats Tony Munich and Christian Barrera will face off in next week’s primary election for Clarksville’s District 1 town council race.
Incumbent District 1 Town Councilman, Republican Tim Hauber, is running unopposed in the primary.
Clarksville’s District 1 includes the rapidly developing southern section of the town along the Ohio River.
Barrera, 38, ran for Clark County Auditor in 2022.
“I think the development, that is the biggest issue now, we are having a lot of construction done,” Barrera said. “...we have the these apartments by (the former Colgate-Palmolive plant) now. Why are so many being built? Is it local people? Who’s giving the OK? It feels, at least, that we are giving the upper-hand to developers instead of local people, and that’s what is so concerning.”
Munich, 56, ran for Clarksville Town Council previously.
“With traffic elsewhere, it’s a big issue,” Munich said. “We don’t have a traffic problem in the first district right now. Veterans Parkway has traffic issues already and to fix that, you’re building move 1,000 more apartments. I feel that’s kind of a big issue that hasn’t been probably addressed.”
Munich and Barrera said their district has its own set of needs.
“Growth is part of life and if it’s going to happen at once, I think doing it slowly is something we need to look at,” Barrera said. “Change is going to happen. Change is going to be here, let’s try to not make that change at once...let’s not overwhelm over district or people, or our community with so much at once.”
Munich said he’s concerned about apartment housing being built in the town, along with traffic that could be caused by Origin Park.
“Anyone I talk to thinks the apartments are getting out of control,” Munich said. “...Not too many people think they’re being properly addressed. Or it’s building stuff that’s a little unnecessary. Do you want 100 apartments at the end of your street? We have traffic issues and we’re about to have a lot more. And infrastructure should come first, traffic studies should come somewhere and (I think) that’s overlooked right now.”
Barrera said if he’s elected he’d look into how the town can continue to support its first responders.
“Firefighters, police department, service men and women,” Barrera said. “(I’d look at) how we can help them, they are people, too. We expect so much from them, so I want to make sure they’re well taken care of.”
Munich said he’d want to support employees of the town.
“We have high turnover with our department heads who in the past have done a great job,” Munich said. “Right now we are short a few department heads and some people are suffering. I would like to look at ways to better retain current town employees.”
Munich said he loves Clarksville because it’s close to “everything” and his district is tightknit.
“Old Clarksville is still a community, it’s not overdeveloped and overgrown,” Munich said. “Access is easy on and off of I-65...I do care greatly about Clarksville.”
For Barrera, it’s important for him to represent members of the Latinx community in Southern Indiana.
“You usually see older people, older men and women, and we don’t see our youngsters run for office. I don’t understand why,” Barrera said. “I need to say also that representation matters...I am from Mexican descent. I was born in Mexico and raised here in the United States. I do not see that Spanish representation here in Southern Indiana.”
