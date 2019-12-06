CLARK COUNTY — Two people are hospitalized after a crash on Bethany Road in Clark County today.
Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples said one car had been traveling west around 12:20 p.m., crossed the median and collided with a car traveling east.
One driver was transported to University of Louisville Hospital via helicopter; the other driver was taken there by ambulance. Their conditions are not known at this time. There were no passengers in either car.
Assisting the Clark County Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Charlestown, Jeffersonville and Indiana State Police departments, New Chapel EMS and the Charlestown Fire Department.
