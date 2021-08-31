NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Police Department is investigating after two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Woodrow Avenue at 1:47 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting. On arrival, they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the head. Both were taken to University of Louisville Health. The woman is believed to be in stable condition, however the condition of the man is unknown.
The case remains under investigation, and no additional information will be released by the department until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"Our team will continue to review this case to determine the underlying facts that led to this crime," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in the release. "We have all parties involved in this case accounted for and no threat to public safety exists.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.