FLOYD COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 150 at Paoli Pike Thursday morning.
Officers with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department responded at 8:44 a.m. to a report of a crash.
Preliminary investigation shows that a 1993 Chevy pickup truck was eastbound on U.S. 150 when it struck a 2013 Ford Fusion that was turning left into Mount Saint Francis. The Ford Fusion then hit a construction trailer that hit a worker, a 52-year-old man from Owensville.
The driver of the Fusion and the construction worker were taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
