NEW ALBANY — Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and motorcycle in New Albany on Wednesday afternoon.
A news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the city police and fire departments were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. to the area of Charlestown Road near Innovation Boulevard on a report of an accident involving a motorcycle.
On arrival they found that a 2002 Honda motorcycle had collided with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals where police say they were being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Indiana State Police assisted New Albany agencies in the crash reconstruction.
