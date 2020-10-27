JEFFERSONVILLE — Two people are in custody and two others hospitalized including an infant after police say a domestic dispute led to a shooting at a Jeffersonville home.
Police responded just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Saratoga Drive on a report of people fighting in the street, according to a news release. While en route to the scene, police received a report of gunshots and another that a person had been shot in the foot.
Investigation led to the identification of 28-year-old Cameron Coleman of New Albany and 20-year-old Nathan Hathaway of Louisville as suspects in the case. Police say both had been involved in an argument at the Saratoga Drive address which turned physical. Coleman left in a car, followed by Hathaway who fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the passenger of the car in the foot along with a neighboring house.
An infant at the home was found to have been injured, although not by gunfire, and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The person who had been shot in the foot was also transported to the hospital.
Both Coleman and Hathaway were quickly arrested. Coleman was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation. Hathaway was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
