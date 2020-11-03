CLARK COUNTY — A couple of newcomers have defeated incumbents in Clark County school board races.
In Clark County, newcomer Keith Freeman unseated Greater Clark school board incumbent Milton Clayton in the District 6 race. Freeman overwhelmingly won the Greater Clark seat by 55.96%, or 13,056 votes — Clayton received 44.04%, or 10,273 votes.
Freeman said he’s “excited to say the least,” and he feels that it’s “a blessing” to represent the community. Transparency will be one of his main focuses as a board member, he said.
“My biggest priority will be transparency in board decisions — i want people to have all the information we have when we decide, and I will also put forth my reasons for whatever decision it is,” he said.
Newcomer Kristy Franklin unseated incumbent Doug Coffman for one of the two at-large seats in the Silver Creek school board — she received 34.25%, or 3,444 votes, and Coffman received 32.28%, or 3,152 votes. Incumbent Joe Basham will remain in the Silver Creek at-large seat with 33.47%, or 3,268 votes.
Franklin said her “heart is full of gratitude,” and she thanked her opponents for a “fair and clean” race.
“My duty is to serve you, our teachers, staff and students with integrity and passion,” she said on Facebook. “I look forward to working hard and contributing to the future decisions regarding Silver Creek Schools.”
Other Silver Creek board races and the at-large races for Borden-Henryville School Corp. were carried by incumbents. The two school districts were formed this summer after the split of West Clark Community Schools.
Incumbent Scott Groan won Silver Creek District 2 by 68.8%, or 3,911 votes. His opponent Greg Slaten received 31.12%, or 1,767 votes.
In Silver Creek District 3, incumbent Rachel Overberg won by 63.95%, or 3,589 votes. Her opponent Richard Anderson received 36.05%, or 2,023 votes.
Incumbents Rick Belcher and Kevin Puckett kept their at-large seats on the Borden-Henryville board. Belcher received 30.84% of the vote, or 3,451 votes, and Puckett received 25.17%, or 2,816 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.