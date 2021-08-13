FLOYD COUNTY — Two people are hospitalized with unknown injuries following a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Floyd County.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop confirmed the department first got a call at 1:57 p.m. of a crash on Scottsville Road near St. Mary's Road. An eyewitness reported seeing a Mustang headed northbound when it veered off the roadway, overcorrected and it a Chevy Silverado. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to University of Louisville Health; no passengers were in either car.
Loop said investigators were still on scene just after 3 p.m. doing reconstruction. The roadway could be closed until 5 p.m.
