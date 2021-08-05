FLOYD COUNTY — Two people were injured in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 150 near Schuler Road in Floyd County; the roadway remained closed as of 4 p.m.
The Greenville Fire Protection District responded around 2 p.m. to the site of the crash, along with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Lafayette Township Fire Protection District and New Chapel EMS.
One vehicle had three people, two of whom were injured. The second vehicle only had one person, who was injured. Two of the injured were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance, and one was transported by medical helicopter.
