NEW ALBANY — Around 2 p.m. Friday, New Albany firefighters were sent to the area of Interstate-265 and I-64 interchange on a report of an injury accident with people trapped.
When firefighters arrived they found a single vehicle accident in which a minivan had ran off the road, overturned, and ended up down an embankment. Two people were found to be trapped inside with injuries, according to a New Albany Fire Department Facebook post.
After stabilizing the vehicle, firefighters brought the two victims up the hill and both were transported to University Hospital.
The area of the road was closed for two hours. There was no update as of press time on the condition of the two people who were injured.
