New Chapel EMS and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office responded Thursday to a wreck at Charlestown Road and Cobbler's Crossing Road.

 Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Thursday in New Albany.

An accident on Charlestown Road and Cobbler’s Crossing Road was reported to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 11:58 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. When units arrived, they discovered that a semi-truck appeared to have entered the lane of a pickup truck traveling southbound on Charlestown Road.

As the semi driver attempted to turn left in the Southern Estate Subdivision, the pickup rolled its side and struck a passenger van at the stop sign that was leaving the subdivision.

A witness at the scene said she viewed the semi driver turn into the pickup’s lane of travel. The two occupants of the pickup truck, including the driver and a juvenile passenger, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and Norton’s Children Hospital.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said there were no life-threatening injuries, and the occupants of the pickup truck were the only reported injuries. New Chapel EMS also responded to the scene.

