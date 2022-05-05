NEW ALBANY — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Thursday in New Albany.
An accident on Charlestown Road and Cobbler’s Crossing Road was reported to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 11:58 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. When units arrived, they discovered that a semi-truck appeared to have entered the lane of a pickup truck traveling southbound on Charlestown Road.
As the semi driver attempted to turn left in the Southern Estate Subdivision, the pickup rolled its side and struck a passenger van at the stop sign that was leaving the subdivision.
A witness at the scene said she viewed the semi driver turn into the pickup’s lane of travel. The two occupants of the pickup truck, including the driver and a juvenile passenger, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and Norton’s Children Hospital.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said there were no life-threatening injuries, and the occupants of the pickup truck were the only reported injuries. New Chapel EMS also responded to the scene.
