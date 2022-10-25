SOUTHERN INDIANA — Anyone parking in a lot at Harvest Homecoming with signs that said proceeds go to a nonprofit probably saw two local teens who've spent years making a difference in Southern Indiana.
Hailey Barrett, of Greenville, and Beckham Watts, of Louisville, are the co-presidents of the Southern Indiana nonprofit Miles for Merry Miracles.
The pair collectively put in 70 hours of volunteer work over the past few weeks at Harvest Homecoming and the New Albany Salvation Army getting ready for the holidays. They spent fall break helping others.
Their work at the parking lot alone raised more than $1,500 in donations.
"It feels amazing being able to see all those people pull into this parking lot," Barrett said. "...even our signs said (proceeds) go to a nonprofit organization. Seeing people read it and still put in, and knowing it goes there, it's just so nice to see people that happy and wanting to help us."
Miles for Merry Miracles is a youth-led nonprofit that serves people in Southern Indiana. Teens across the region are encouraged to be a part of it and its mission said they can learn skills to keep them on the right path in life.
The group started as an Eagle Scout project in 2008 and has assisted in sponsoring more than 2,000 angels since then.
Barrett is a senior at Floyd Central High School and said she started with Miles for Merry Miracles in sixth grade.
"My brother was the one who started first and I saw how much he has grown up as a person, and me looking back at my freshmen year when I joined, I used to be this shy girl who never liked speaking," Barrett said. "Now I am always the first one to answer a question."
The teens also help with the shopping for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Part of Barrett and Watts' roles as volunteers also includes approving applications for that program, which provides an important perspective.
"This organization not only helps me understanding my speaking roles and be able to have a voice, but it also shows me not everyone in the community is as fortunate as I am," Barrett said.
For Watts, he first joined the organization due to a service requirement at St. Xavier High School where he attends in Louisville. After spending some time helping others, he was hooked.
"Mostly kids involved in service, most people have service requirements for school, some are four hours," Watts said. "It can really connect people and show them there's so much more out there. It really isn't a bother, doing a service makes you feel good. This exposes kids to that."
He started with the organization freshmen year and said he has a lot of good memories about helping out.
"It would've been freshman or sophomore year, we did our big project, The Angel Tree," he said. "We took all the money we raised, bought the clothes, board games, stuff like that for the Salvation Army. We went around Walmart and said, 'OK, this kid needs a coat.' We were there for two to three hours and we got to buy Christmas presents and clothes for 300 kids. It was wacky."
Both Barrett and Watts said the organization is always looking for volunteers. They too can then help kids at events like the parking lot during Harvest Homecoming.
"I became a professional sign spinner (at Harvest), the boards were pretty flimsy, and I tried to spin them and draw attention," he said. "We had cars pulling into the parking lot. This is what Miles is all about."
Anyone who wants to volunteer can take a look at opportunities here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050b4daca72aaaf58-miles
