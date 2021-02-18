INDIANAPOLIS — The latest COVID-19 report issued Thursday by the Indiana Department of Health showed Floyd County with two additional deaths and 19 new cases.
Overall, Floyd has had 7,086 cases and 163 deaths.
In Clark County, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 11,740 with the addition of 14 new. No additional deaths were reported in the county, which has had 179.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 14.9% in Floyd County. Clark County's rate was 12.0% and the state's 11.4%.
Statewide, 786 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing Indiana's total number of cases to 652,210. The addition of 29 more deaths makes the total 11,854.
