INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight day, another person has died from COVID-19 in both Clark and Floyd counties, according to Indiana Department of Health data released Thursday.
Virus deaths in Clark County total 137 while Floyd County has recorded 109 deaths. The number of new cases continues to climb in both counties, with Clark reporting 94 new, for a total of 10,520, and Floyd showing 53 new, making its total to 6,322.
Statewide, 3,733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 601,937 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 9,218 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 64 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,867,990 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,855,991 on Wednesday. A total of 6,600,039 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Floyd and Clark counties' seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals outpaced the state's, with Floyd at 22.9%, Clark at 21.7%, and the state at 19.6%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 362,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 88,000 are fully vaccinated.
To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.