CLARK COUNTY — Gov. Eric Holcomb will soon appoint judges to preside over two new Clark County courts, which were approved during the 2020 legislative session and are expected to provide relief to the historically overburdened Clark County courts system.
As of the application deadline March 17, eight candidates had applied for the two spots: William Dawkins, Clark County magistrate; Jonathan Dean of Tippecanoe County; Nicholas Karaffa, local attorney and current Clark County court administrator; Abraham Navarro, Clark County chief public defender; Evan Ray, Clark County deputy prosecutor; Lisa Reger, local attorney and 2020 finalist for the Indiana Court of Appeals; Darren Wilder, local attorney, former Clark County deputy prosecutor, former Jeffersonville city attorney and current attorney for the Jeffersonville drainage board, and Kyle Williams, local attorney who ran for Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 judge in 2020.
Indiana Senate Bill 256, signed into law in 2020 after passing the statehouse, provides for two new courts to be implemented starting July 1, for a total of six. Initially designated as superior courts rather than the circuit courts the county operates with now gives the governor constitutional power to appoint the first judicial officers for the next three years. The first elections will be held in 2024 with elected judges taking office Jan. 1, 2025, at which point the two new courts will transition to circuit courts.
Clark County has ranked among the most overburdened court systems in the state for at least a decade, according to data from the Indiana Weighted Caseload Measures, which looks at the number of judges and magistrates in a given county compared to its caseload. In 2017, the four circuit courts overall had 38% more work than judicial officers; in 2018 after hiring a fourth magistrate, that percentage had lowered to 30.
In 2019, the most recent data available, it shows Clark County having eight judicial officers but the case work for 9.92, or about 24% more work than judges and magistrates available to do it.
"I am happy that we have them, it's been a need for a long time," Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael said of the new courts. She added that the fourth magistrate hired in the past few years has lessened the burden, as has the pandemic — overall filings were down 25% in Indiana in 2020.
"Unfortunately I know cases are going to go right back up now that people are getting out and not as worried about COVID."
But even as much as they're needed, some of the timing and terms under which the new judges will be arriving is less than ideal. In 2019, similar legislation was poised to pass the state House and Senate with bipartisan support. It failed to get final approval due to disagreement over when the new courts should be implemented and whether officers essentially appointed for half of the usual six-year term — rather than elected — was democratic.
The idea was reintroduced in 2020 and in early March of that year, the bill, which at that time called for two new circuit court judges to be elected in November 2022 and take office the following year, headed to a conference committee. It ultimately passed with an amendment introduced by Sen. Chris Garten, which initially designates them as superior courts and allows for governor appointments under constitutional vacancy.
"If they were in the top five counties in terms of need back in 2017, it didn't stand to reason we should wait...if we had the vehicle to get them faster," Garten said when reached by phone Wednesday.
If they started out as circuit courts, the judges would still be appointed by the governor but then be open in the next general election.
Carmichael, who is also presiding judge over the unified Clark County courts established in 2012, said that when she first took the issue to lawmakers, she had hoped for circuit courts to be implemented. Although superior and circuit courts function essentially the same in practice with cases, they have different stipulations with organization.
For instance, the circuit courts meet and discuss budgetary needs, which is presented to the county council as one.
"With them being superior courts for the next three years, they have to submit their own budgets separate from our unified budget," she said. "They have to provide their own staffing."
And for the first several months, courts and county offices will be operating under tight quarters. The Clark County Commissioners are working on a deal to relocate county offices to a new site at the River Ridge Commerce Center on the North end of Jeffersonville, but the details are not finalized and a move unlikely until the first quarter of 2022, Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said.
He said the commissioners will be working with the courts on placement of the two new courts while county offices still occupy the building.
"We will not have physical space quite ready for them; there will be some sharing of some spaces," Coffman said, adding that those will likely be on the fourth and first floors. He said that although it "would be preferable if we had the space ready for them...I'm fine with the appointments being made then the two judges can start laying the groundwork for what they need."
Carmichael and the other three circuit court judges will finish the new case allocation plans over the next week and plan to submit the work to the Indiana Supreme Court for review by the first part of April. There will then be a 30-day public comment period before finalization by the state.
However they do the case allocation, the plan is to transfer related cases to each court including the new ones so that "whatever we move to those courts, that we also move our pending cases to them so that they actually have a docket when they start," Carmichael said."So that to me would mean that we would feel the relief almost immediately."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.