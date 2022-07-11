Two new Indiana State Troopers who live in this area have reported for duty at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg.
Taylor Wolfe, 28, is a 2012 graduate of Corydon Central High School and a 2014 graduate of Ivy Tech with an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. He lives in Corydon.
Austin Baylor, 22, is a 2018 Floyd Central High School graduate and a resident of Floyds Knobs.
The troopers are from a class of 18 recruits who just graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June. During the 23-week training period, the recruits received over 600 hours of classroom instruction and participated in nearly 500 hours of hands-on practical and scenario-based training exercises.
Both troopers are now assigned to train with veteran troopers over the next 13 weeks before receiving their own patrol cars for solo patrol. The Sellersburg District consists of Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties.
In 2015, Wolfe enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before returning home in 2021. While in the Air Force, he served in Olan, Korea; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. Also, while serving his country, Wolfe earned his bachelor’s degree in Intelligence Studies from the American Military University.
Baylor enjoys traveling out of the country and experiencing different cultures. He is an avid car enthusiast.
