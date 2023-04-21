INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indiana State Police held their annual awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis. The ceremony recognized the achievements and accomplishments of Indiana State Police Employees.
Troopers were recognized for their service, dedication, and bravery to the department and citizens of Indiana. Two troopers from the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post were honored with awards at the ceremony.
2022 Sellersburg Trooper of the Year
Trooper Christopher Rainey is the recipient of the 2022 Sellersburg Trooper of the Year Award. This award is presented to the Trooper who has achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigations, public information programs, and community service, and who has exemplified the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana State Trooper.
Trooper Rainey was appointed as a Trooper in 2018 and was originally assigned to the Jasper Post. He transferred to the Sellersburg Post in 2021. During 2022 Trooper Rainey made 687 traffic stops, made 57 arrests, and had 11 DUI arrests for the year. As a result of his dedication to criminal enforcement, he filed 171 felony or misdemeanor charges for the year. Seventy-nine of those charges were for drug offenses. Trooper Rainey's primary patrol area is Scott and Washington counties.
2022 Life Award - DUI
The Life Award is awarded to the top 5 troopers in Indiana in terms of the highest number of DUI arrests. The Sellersburg Post is honored to have Trooper Justin Mears who has now received this award for seven consecutive years.
Trooper Mears removed 62 impaired drivers off Indiana highways last year. Troper Mears, who has been an Indiana State Trooper for 8 years, has made over 750 DUI arrests in his career.
Please join us in congratulating these officers for their outstanding work and dedication to the citizens of Indiana.
