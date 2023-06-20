Two Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with ties to New Albany and Sellersburg are celebrating Jubilees this year.
60-year Jubilarian
Sister Elizabeth Koressel, formerly Sister Mary Andrew, is a native of Elberfeld, Indiana. She now ministers as a volunteer in the Ministry of Care at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Elizabeth entered the Congregation on Sept. 12, 1963, from Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1971.
She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as well as a master’s degree in elementary education from Ball State University. In addition, she has a master’s degree in pastoral studies from Aquinas Institute of Theology.
During her time in New Albany, Sister Elizabeth ministered as a teacher at Catholic Central School from 1977-79, and as a teacher at St. Mary School from 1979-86.
Sister Elizabeth has ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as in Illinois.
70-year Jubilarian
Sister Jeanette Marie Lucinio was born in Evanston, Illinois. She now ministers in residential services and health care ministries at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Jeanette Marie entered the Congregation on Feb. 2, 1953, from St. Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette, Ill. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1960.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as well as a master’s degree in religious studies from Mundelein University. In addition, she has a master’s of divinity from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and a doctor of ministry degree from Chicago Theological Seminary.
During her time in Sellersburg, Sister Jeanette Marie ministered as a teacher at St. Paul School from 1955-56.
Sister Jeanette Marie has also ministered in other locations in Indiana as well as in Illinois and California.
