JEFFERSONVILLE — Two Southern Indiana judges suspended over disciplinary matters have been reinstated.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 2 Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday after a 30-day suspension that took effect Nov. 22.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams remains on suspension until Jan. 13.
The suspension was part of a disciplinary action taken by the Indiana Supreme Court in response to misconduct by the judges May 1 while in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.
The three judges engaged in a verbal-turned-physical fight with two men in a parking lot after a night of drinking; Adams and Jacobs were ultimately shot during the altercation. They underwent emergency surgery and were placed on medical leave to recover.
In June, Adams was charged criminally for his participation in the fight at which time he was suspended from the bench, pending the case. He later pleaded to a misdemeanor for battery.
Brandon Kaiser, the suspect police say shot the gun, is facing eight felonies and six misdemeanors; he has a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 13 in Marion Superior Court.
The second suspect, Alfredo Vazquez, previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for battery.
