NEW ALBANY – The driver of a school bus along with one student were transported to the hospital following a wreck with a teen driver Wednesday afternoon.
Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., said a truck driven by a New Albany High School student pulled out in front of the bus at the corner of Charlestown Road and Old Ford Road.
“Our bus didn’t have a chance to stop before colliding with the truck,” Griffin said.
About 30 students from Hazelwood Middle School were on the bus heading home around 4 p.m. when the accident happened, he said. Griffin said the driver of the bus was taken to the hospital for spiked blood pressure. One student on the bus was also transported to the hospital after complaining of neck pain.
Griffin said parents of the students were called to pick up their children from the scene. Griffin said the teen driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.
